Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Eta expected to become hurricane overnight

Severe Weather

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Eta is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane Sunday night, and additional strengthening is forecast before it reaches the northeastern coast of Nicaragua Monday night or early Tuesday.

The storm is likely to bring life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and flash flooding and landslides to portions of Central America.

As of the 5 p.m. National Hurricane Center advisory, Tropical Storm Eta is 285 miles east of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Honduras–Nicaragua border.

The system has 65 mile per maximum sustained winds and is presently moving west at 15 miles per hour.

Below are the current watches and warnings in effect:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

  • The coast of Nicaragua from the Honduras/Nicaragua border to Sandy Bay Sirpi

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

  • The northeastern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

  • The northeastern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

  • The northern coast of Honduras from west of Punta Patuca westward to Punta Castilla

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss