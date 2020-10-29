Video shows sparks fly from downed power lines during Hurricane Zeta

Severe Weather

by: WGNO Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – A shocking video shot during Hurricane Zeta shows just how dangerous downed power lines can be.

Sparks fly from live wires as downed power lines collide in high winds. It’s a clear reminder that even though lines get knocked down, they can still carry power.

A 55-year-old man in Gert Town was electrocuted when he went out after the storm moved through the area and touched a downed power line.

New Orleans EMS tweeted that it happened on Palm Street just west of Carrollton Avenue. City officials say there are reports of downed power lines across the area, and they may still be energized. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss