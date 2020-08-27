WATCH: Laura rips off roof of Lake Charles casino

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that there is currently high water on the shoulder of I-20 eastbound at Exit 5 near Greenwood in Caddo Parish.

DOTD is closely monitoring the situation, and motorists are encouraged to use caution if traveling through this corridor.

If necessary, use U.S. 80 as an alternate route.

DOTD urges motorists to keep the following safety tips in mind during severe weather:

Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.