WATCH LIVE: Caddo emergency officials hold Hurricane Laura briefing

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sheriff Steve Prator, director of Caddo Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, is set to give a briefing on local preparations for Hurricane Laura, expected to bring significant severe weather to the ArkLaTex Thursday morning.

The briefing is expected to take place following a meeting of the Unified Command Group for Caddo Parish, which began at 1:15 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Mayor Adrian Perkins and Commission representatives will all be present.

Hurricane Laura continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico. Maximum sustained winds have increased to 140 mph. Laura is now a category 4 hurricane and is expected to produce storm surges over SW LA of 20 feet. The National Hurricane Center indicates that a surge of this magnitude is not survivable. It’s also possible that the surge could advance some 30 miles into SW Louisiana.

Hurricane Laura is already bringing a few scattered showers onshore, so we will see off and on thunderstorm activity in the ArkLaTex during the daylight hours Wednesday. The most significant impacts will occur late tonight and throughout the day Thursday. Due to Laura’s size, hurricane and tropical-storm-force winds are expected to extend far from the eye, bringing a significant threat for severe weather across the entire ArkLaTex.

