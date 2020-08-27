Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

LAURA IMPACTS AND RADAR

Tracking the Tropics

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Submit Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Tracking the Tropics

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott holds press conference after touring Hurricane Laura damage

Severe Weather

by: Chelsea Moreno

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE, Texas (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to to visit Orange, Texas Thursday to survey damage after Hurricane Laura swept through parts of far east Texas and Louisiana.

Orange is the state’s easternmost city, which was in the path of where the hurricane made landfall around 1 a.m. as a Category 4 storm.

Gov. Abbott will meet with local officials and hold a press conference at Orange City Hall to give an update on the state’s response and recovery efforts.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Sen. John Cornyn are expected to be there as well.

KXAN will carry the press conference set to begin at 12:30 p.m. live on air and online. Check back here to watch it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss