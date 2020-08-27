Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

LAURA IMPACTS AND RADAR

Tracking the Tropics

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Submit Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Tracking the Tropics

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Watch: Meteorologist has near-miss on camera while covering Hurricane Laura

Severe Weather

by: FOX 8 Web Central and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE, Texas (WJW) – It is not uncommon to see TV crews up close and personal with the stories they’re covering to keep people safe at home.

A storm chaser and meteorologist had a close encounter on camera Thursday morning while covering Hurricane Laura in Orange, Texas.

Laura made landfall in Cameron, Louisiana, but hit as such a massive storm, the impact is spreading across the Gulf Coast.

KSAT’s Justin Horne was broadcasting Thursday and describing 80 mph winds when those powerful winds ripped down a power line, causing a massive flash.

“That’s not good,” he said, keeping his composure.

“We’re going to get out of the way of that.”

Horne later tweeted about the incident, saying they were safe.

“This is what we feared may happen,” he wrote.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

 

More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss