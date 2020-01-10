Watches and Warnings: What to do when tornado alerts are issued

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is important to understand the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning so you can be prepared to respond accordingly for your safety whenever severe weather threatens.
A Tornado Watch means that the atmospheric ingredients are in place to create a tornado, but does not necessarily mean that a tornado is on the ground. During a Tornado Watch, you should review your safety plan in case a warning is issued, and remain weather-aware as you go about your day.
A Tornado Warning is issued when a tornado is on the ground or appears imminent. This means to take cover now.
Where do I go in a Tornado Warning?
- If you are in a mobile home, leave immediately and seek shelter in a sturdy, permanent structure nearby
- In a home or business, go to the lowest floor or basement in an interior room with no exterior walls
- Ensure the room does not have any windows
- Protect yourself with heavy blankets or bicycle helmets in case flying debris does enter the structure
- Protect yourself with heavy blankets or bicycle helmets in case flying debris does enter the structure
The National Weather Service is responsible for issuing forecasts, watches and warnings for a variety of weather and water hazards. A “warning” is issued when hazardous weather poses an immediate threat to life or property. However, the process of issuing a warning varies depending on the type of hazard. Learn more about the NWS process for issuing watches and warnings here.
