Watches and Warnings: What to do when tornado alerts are issued

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is important to understand the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning so you can be prepared to respond accordingly for your safety whenever severe weather threatens.

A Tornado Watch means that the atmospheric ingredients are in place to create a tornado, but does not necessarily mean that a tornado is on the ground. During a Tornado Watch, you should review your safety plan in case a warning is issued, and remain weather-aware as you go about your day.

A Tornado Warning is issued when a tornado is on the ground or appears imminent. This means to take cover now.

Where do I go in a Tornado Warning?

If you are in a mobile home, leave immediately and seek shelter in a sturdy, permanent structure nearby

In a home or business, go to the lowest floor or basement in an interior room with no exterior walls

Ensure the room does not have any windows

Protect yourself with heavy blankets or bicycle helmets in case flying debris does enter the structure

The National Weather Service is responsible for issuing forecasts, watches and warnings for a variety of weather and water hazards. A “warning” is issued when hazardous weather poses an immediate threat to life or property. However, the process of issuing a warning varies depending on the type of hazard. Learn more about the NWS process for issuing watches and warnings here.

