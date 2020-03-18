Breaking News
LDH: COVID-19 cases rise to 240, including 1 new case in Caddo Parish

Showers and storms on the increase for Thursday evening and Friday; strong storms possible

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The rain continues across portions of the ArkLaTex. This evening, we will see more showers develop south of Interstate 20 and move north. Out west, we will be monitoring showers and storms that develop over Oklahoma and Texas. Models show some of the storms moving in Thursday morning in a weakening state. Tonight, we will see lows in the middle and upper 60s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Thursday, the SPC outlook has decreased our severe weather risk. A Slight Risk covers Interstate 30 and areas to the north. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado is possible but the threat of tornadoes will be higher to our northeast. We could see some storms enter the region Thursday evening. Some models are showing the best chance of rain occurring after midnight on Friday. The cold front will pass Friday morning. As a result, we will see falling temperatures. Heavy rain will be possible Thursday and Friday. Through Saturday, we can see 1-2″ of rain.

SPC Outlook for Thursday

The storm system will clear Saturday. Saturday will mostly be dry and much cooler. Our next best chance of rain will occur late Saturday night into Sunday. Heavy rain is possible on Sunday. Next week, we will finally see a break in the rainy pattern. Temperatures will warm into the 80s. Lows will stay in the 50s and 60s.

The next seven days
Next seven days in Texarkana

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

79° / 69°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 79° 69°

Thursday

80° / 67°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 80° 67°

Friday

70° / 47°
Rain
Rain 80% 70° 47°

Saturday

61° / 47°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 61° 47°

Sunday

60° / 50°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 60° 50°

Monday

69° / 61°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 69° 61°

Tuesday

78° / 65°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 78° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

70°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

71°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

71°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

77°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Trending Stories

Don't Miss