Showers and storms on the increase for Thursday evening and Friday; strong storms possible

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The rain continues across portions of the ArkLaTex. This evening, we will see more showers develop south of Interstate 20 and move north. Out west, we will be monitoring showers and storms that develop over Oklahoma and Texas. Models show some of the storms moving in Thursday morning in a weakening state. Tonight, we will see lows in the middle and upper 60s.

Thursday, the SPC outlook has decreased our severe weather risk. A Slight Risk covers Interstate 30 and areas to the north. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado is possible but the threat of tornadoes will be higher to our northeast. We could see some storms enter the region Thursday evening. Some models are showing the best chance of rain occurring after midnight on Friday. The cold front will pass Friday morning. As a result, we will see falling temperatures. Heavy rain will be possible Thursday and Friday. Through Saturday, we can see 1-2″ of rain.

SPC Outlook for Thursday

The storm system will clear Saturday. Saturday will mostly be dry and much cooler. Our next best chance of rain will occur late Saturday night into Sunday. Heavy rain is possible on Sunday. Next week, we will finally see a break in the rainy pattern. Temperatures will warm into the 80s. Lows will stay in the 50s and 60s.

The next seven days

Next seven days in Texarkana

