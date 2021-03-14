Showers and storms to continue this evening; more thunderstorms arrive midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rain and a few embedded thunderstorms are moving across East Texas and Southeast Oklahoma. The good news is we aren’t expecting much severe weather. Although, I can’t completely rule out a strong thunderstorm this evening. The main dynamics are still over the Four Corners. Instability values are low too. After sunset, we will see showers and storms come to an end. Clouds will quickly decrease and nighttime temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s. The spring-like weather will continue Monday.

A strong southwest wind will help push temperatures back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few middle 80s may be possible. The next weather maker will arrive on Tuesday night.

Highs for Monday

Another strong low-pressure system will march towards the Southwest. Unlike today’s event, I think we have some instability to work with Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We are still a few days out and things can change. If thunderstorms move through during the overnight period, it could lower the severe weather some but we will see what plays out. An Enhanced Risk for strong to severe storms has been placed for Eastern Louisiana to Alabama.

SPC Outlook for Wednesday

As of now, it looks like all modes of severe weather will be at play. The rain and storms will move out Wednesday afternoon and evening. The second half of the forecast is looking great and sunny. Daytime highs will dip back down into the 60s. Lows in the 30s and 40s. The nice weather will continue for the weekend.

The next seven days