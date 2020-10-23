Showers and storms to increase for Friday; cooler temperatures for Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A mild and warm start outside with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. By sunrise, we will see some patchy fog try to develop in spots. Make sure you use your low beams and not your high beams! Currently, a cold front is to the west producing showers and storms north of DFW. The good news is I am not expecting anything strong to severe. During the day, the rain will increase from the north to the south.

Highs will range from the 70s to the north and 80s in the south. I think the rain will end in time for the football games. However, a few showers will be possible to the south of Interstate 20. For Saturday, the clouds will remain stuck in our area but it will feel nice. However, the cooler temperatures will be short-lived for Sunday. The winds will return to the south and highs will jump back into the 80s.

Highs for Friday

Next week, we will see a complex weather forecast ahead. For Monday, we will see another cold front move into range. Showers and storms will be on the increase. Temperatures will turn cooler on Tuesday. However, the main upper-level system will move into the region for midweek. Models are uncertain on the timing, strength, and temperatures. It looks like the rain will exit for Thursday.

The next seven days

