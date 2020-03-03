Live Now
Showers and thunderstorms increase late Tuesday night with the heaviest rain over the south half of the ArkLaTex

Rain to increase over the ArkLaTex late Tuesday night through Wednesday night. The rain will be heaviest over the southern two-thirds of the area. A severe storm is possible but the risk is looking low. Sunshine returns Thursday and should stick around through the weekend.

Tuesday was another cloudy and warm day in the ArkLaTex. Rain remains rather light with some scattered showers around the area. Look for the rain to increase Tuesday night as an upper-level low approaches our region from the west. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to spread across the area Wednesday and Wednesday night. Our biggest concern will likely be the potential for some heavy rain at times. Widespread flooding is not expected but some ponding of water in the usual low-lying areas should be expected in the heavier downpours. Models show that most of the area will receive at least an inch of rain. Some areas could pick up anywhere from two to three inches. The heaviest rain will likely fall over parts of East Texas and Northwest Louisiana.

Temperatures Wednesday will be much cooler as we will be in the 50s for most of the day. This will greatly reduce the chance for severe storms with the upper low moving through, however, a severe storm or two cannot totally be ruled out over the south part of the area. The Storm Prediction Center indicates a ‘marginal’ severe weather risk for our area. The risk will be higher further south along the LA/TX coast where temperatures will be much warmer.

Once this disturbance clears our area late Wednesday night, we will see any rain quickly end. Thursday will begin with quite a few clouds and will end with some sunshine. That sunshine will likely stay in our forecast through most of the weekend. Once the sunshine return, daytime highs will return to the 60s. Overnight lows will be colder due to the lack of clouds. Expect morning low temperatures to be in the 30s and 40s.

Our next chance for showers and maybe a few thunderstorms will return Monday. Some models indicate that this rain threat could linger through the middle of next week.

–Todd Warren

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

73° / 56°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 90% 73° 56°

Wednesday

58° / 49°
Rain
Rain 90% 58° 49°

Thursday

68° / 45°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 68° 45°

Friday

65° / 40°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 65° 40°

Saturday

65° / 44°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 65° 44°

Sunday

68° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 68° 59°

Monday

69° / 60°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 69° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

4 PM
Showers
50%
70°

69°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

10 PM
Few Showers
30%
65°

65°

11 PM
Showers
40%
65°

64°

12 AM
Showers
50%
64°

64°

1 AM
Rain
70%
64°

63°

2 AM
Rain
70%
63°

62°

3 AM
Rain
90%
62°

61°

4 AM
Rain
90%
61°

60°

5 AM
Rain
90%
60°

59°

6 AM
Rain
80%
59°

58°

7 AM
Rain
80%
58°

57°

8 AM
Rain
90%
57°

57°

9 AM
Rain
90%
57°

57°

10 AM
Rain
90%
57°

56°

11 AM
Rain
80%
56°

57°

12 PM
Rain
70%
57°

57°

1 PM
Rain
70%
57°

58°

2 PM
Light Rain
70%
58°

57°

3 PM
Light Rain
70%
57°

