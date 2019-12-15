Showers and thunderstorms likely Sunday night into Monday

A very warm afternoon for most of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are into the 70s and 80s. The only exception is the cooler temperatures in the northern parts of the region. Temperatures are in the 50s. Tonight, our attention turns to the showers and thunderstorms to develop after midnight.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

As the cold front advances in the warm sector, showers and storms will begin to develop. The severe weather threat will be very low for areas north of Shreveport. SPC did outline a severe weather risk for the southern parts of the region. With the current timing of storms, I think the best opportunity for stronger to severe storms will be south of Shreveport. If we seeing any severe storms, the main threats will be damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado or two. The storms will move out of the ArkLaTex by Monday afternoon.

Following the storms, we will see colder temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will drop back into the 50s. Lows into the 20s and 30s. Our next chance for rain will come on Friday.

The next seven days

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

80° / 63°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 80° 63°

Monday

66° / 35°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 66° 35°

Tuesday

51° / 31°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 51° 31°

Wednesday

57° / 32°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 57° 32°

Thursday

59° / 38°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 59° 38°

Friday

58° / 42°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 58° 42°

Saturday

56° / 41°
Showers
Showers 40% 56° 41°

Hourly Forecast

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

71°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

68°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

68°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

68°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
68°

68°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
68°

67°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
67°

67°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
67°

66°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
66°

65°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
65°

63°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
63°

61°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
61°

59°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
59°

59°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
59°

58°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
58°

57°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
57°

56°

2 PM
Showers
50%
56°

55°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

53°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
53°

