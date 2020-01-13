Showers and thunderstorms return Monday night along with the potential for widespread fog

Look for warmer temperatures to return for the next few days. Most of the rest of the week is looking soggy with some thunder possible. Colder air will settle in for a while starting late this week.

Monday was a mainly dry day around most of the ArkLaTex. A warm front to the south of the ArkLaTex will move through the area Monday night. Ahead of this front look for low clouds and some fog to develop Monday night. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will also try to develop. Most of this will occur over mainly the southeast half of the area for Monday night and Tuesday. Expect warmer temperatures Tuesday behind the warm front. HIghs Tuesday will range from the low to mid-60s over the northern half of the area to the low 70s over the south.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

With upper-level high pressure settled over the Gulf of Mexico, the upper-level winds will mainly be out of the southwest. This will result in lots of clouds and a chance for some rain pretty much every day into the weekend. I would expect some thunder, but given the lack of upper-level support, the chance of severe weather for most of the week is looking rather low. Our best shot may just hold off until Friday with a stronger disturbance that will bring some colder temperatures that will settle in this weekend.

Models indicate that the heaviest rain will likely fall over the southern half of the area where rainfall totals will be in the range of one to two inches. As of right now, it appears that the northern half of the region will see rainfall totals of less than one inch.

Cold air will ease into the area this weekend and could linger for at least a week. HIghs by Sunday will return to the upper 40s to middle 50s. Lows will dip into the low to middle 30s. We could close the last half of January with below normal temperatures. Check back to this article this evening at 8:30 pm for a live update on any rain over the area and the details on the long-range cold in the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.