Showers and thunderstorms will continue for Wednesday; rain chances decrease for Friday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Wednesday morning started off wet with a few showers around. The rain has dissipated. Although, more showers and thunderstorms are developing south of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will start off in the 70s. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s. Highs will be warmer for locations along and north of Interstate 30.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Tuesday’s cold front is still lingering in the region. As a result, we will see more showers and thunderstorms with daytime heating. Models show the best chance of storms will occur along and south of Interstate 20. Some of the thunderstorms could produce some heavy downpours. Daytime thunderstorms will be possible for Thursday.

Rain chances will come down for Friday. A slight uptick of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will come for the weekend. Next week, temperatures will warm back up into the lower 90s. Lows will remain very humid with lows in the 70s.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss