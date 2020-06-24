Showers and thunderstorms will continue for Wednesday; rain chances decrease for Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Wednesday morning started off wet with a few showers around. The rain has dissipated. Although, more showers and thunderstorms are developing south of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will start off in the 70s. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s. Highs will be warmer for locations along and north of Interstate 30.

Tuesday’s cold front is still lingering in the region. As a result, we will see more showers and thunderstorms with daytime heating. Models show the best chance of storms will occur along and south of Interstate 20. Some of the thunderstorms could produce some heavy downpours. Daytime thunderstorms will be possible for Thursday.

Rain chances will come down for Friday. A slight uptick of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will come for the weekend. Next week, temperatures will warm back up into the lower 90s. Lows will remain very humid with lows in the 70s.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.