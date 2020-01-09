Showers possible Thursday.. significant severe weather possible late Friday into early Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You will begin to feel the changing weather pattern today, ahead of our severe weather threat Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning.

For your Thursday, a few light rain showers will be possible and skies have turned mostly cloudy to overcast. A thunderstorm or two may develop late in the day but no severe weather is expected Thursday or Thursday night.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

An increasing south breeze is pumping Gulf and Pacific air into the region. Wind gusts later today will be over 20 miles per hour, with mild/humid conditions this afternoon as highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Thursday forecast highs

Friday morning will be quiet but it’s the late afternoon into Friday night that will bring the potential for a significant severe weather event. The Storm Prediction Center continues to show an ‘enhanced risk’ for all counties and parishes, a level 3 threat on the 1 to 5 scale. It’s possible we could see a level 4 or ‘moderate risk’ form some areas in upcoming outlooks.

Severe weather risk Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning

The threat for widespread damaging wind gusts and tornadoes is high as a cold front moves into the region. Large hail may accompany a few storms in addition to the threat of flash flooding.

Timing of main line of storms (severe weather could occur prior to these hours)

One thing we will have to be on the lookout for during the afternoon is any discrete thunderstorm development that occurs ahead of the main-line of storms expected later in the day. Discrete thunderstorms are often the ones that produce long-lived and strong tornadoes. This could occur during the daylight hours in or near the ArkLaTex.

The severe weather threat will come to an end before sunrise Saturday as storms move east. These storms will dump a significant amount of rain with expected accumulations of 2 to 3 inches in many areas, with isolated pockets over 4 inches. Flash flooding will be possible on roadways and in poor drainage areas. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect along and north of I-30.

Rainfall accumulations through Saturday
Flash Flood Watch through Friday night

Sunday will be a cool and dry day, take advantage of this. We do have storms in the forecast next week as well. We may see the potential for another round of strong storms next Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

67° / 63°
Occasional showers possible
Occasional showers possible 30% 67° 63°

Friday

74° / 55°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 74° 55°

Saturday

58° / 33°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 60% 58° 33°

Sunday

59° / 40°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 59° 40°

Monday

65° / 48°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 65° 48°

Tuesday

72° / 56°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 72° 56°

Wednesday

72° / 46°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 72° 46°

