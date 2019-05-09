Shreveport woman: “The tree fell right in front of me.”

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

“I was praying. I was. Lord let me get back and into the house with my family,” said Connie Nevels, Resident.

Connie Neels was leaving her mother’s house on Dowdell Street when she found herself in the midst of the storm.”Out of nowhere that good gust of wind came,” said Nevels.

While she was driving, a tree crashed into the middle of the road, “The tree fell right in front of me. If I would have kept driving, that tree would have been on top of my truck,” said Nevels.

Nevels says she quickly put her car in reverse and took cover insider her mom’s house.”It happened so fast. It was so quick,” said Nevels.

Once the storm passed residents checked out the aftermath. Uprooted trees blocked the roads and downed powerlines stripped several homes of power.

“A tree fell on a house across the street dead center of their house. As you can see, trees back here fell,” said Shelia Buie, Resident.

Residents say this isn’t the first time severe weather has caused destruction in their neighborhood.”Rita hit and trees in the back alley blew down,” said Buie.

Neighbors say they hope the community rallies behind them in helping them clean up the debris.”We’re going to need help. Not just neighborly help. Community help,” said Buie.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

° / 78°
% ° 78°

Sunday

99° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 99° 80°

Monday

99° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 99° 80°

Tuesday

100° / 79°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 100° 79°

Wednesday

92° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 74°

Thursday

95° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 95° 71°

Friday

96° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 96° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

12 AM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

1 AM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

2 AM
Clear
0%
81°

81°

3 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°

80°

5 AM
Clear
3%
80°

79°

6 AM
Clear
4%
79°

79°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
79°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
81°

84°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
84°

87°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
87°

90°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
90°

93°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

95°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
95°

97°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
97°

97°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
97°

97°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
97°

97°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
97°

96°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
96°

94°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

91°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

89°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
89°

87°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
87°

86°

11 PM
Clear
0%
86°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss