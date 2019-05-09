Shreveport woman: “The tree fell right in front of me.”

“I was praying. I was. Lord let me get back and into the house with my family,” said Connie Nevels, Resident.

Connie Neels was leaving her mother’s house on Dowdell Street when she found herself in the midst of the storm.”Out of nowhere that good gust of wind came,” said Nevels.

While she was driving, a tree crashed into the middle of the road, “The tree fell right in front of me. If I would have kept driving, that tree would have been on top of my truck,” said Nevels.

Nevels says she quickly put her car in reverse and took cover insider her mom’s house.”It happened so fast. It was so quick,” said Nevels.

Once the storm passed residents checked out the aftermath. Uprooted trees blocked the roads and downed powerlines stripped several homes of power.

“A tree fell on a house across the street dead center of their house. As you can see, trees back here fell,” said Shelia Buie, Resident.

Residents say this isn’t the first time severe weather has caused destruction in their neighborhood.”Rita hit and trees in the back alley blew down,” said Buie.

Neighbors say they hope the community rallies behind them in helping them clean up the debris.”We’re going to need help. Not just neighborly help. Community help,” said Buie.