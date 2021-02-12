Significant winter weather impacts possible Sunday and Monday, record cold Tuesday, additional snow and ice Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Buckle up, we are about to take a ride on a winter weather roller coaster that is going to be relentless, and could bring significant disruption to travel and daily routines beginning Sunday, and continuing for much of next week.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for East Texas and Louisiana through noon Friday along and south of I-20 where we could receive freezing rain or freezing drizzle. A light glaze of ice will be possible on bridges and overpasses. I am less concerned about the I-20 corridor than I am the Toledo Bend region. Rain is likely in Sabine and Natchitoches parishes this morning. If you are traveling I-49, Highway 71, or Highway 171 use extreme caution on roadways.

As you step outside you will notice a cold and steady north breeze of 10 miles per hour. If you forget the morning coffee, this will wake you up. Temperatures at sunrise will be in the upper 20s and low 30s, with highs forecast to struggle to break 40 degrees. Wind will be out of the northeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour at times, adding a wind-chill to the temperatures again today.

Friday forecast high temperatures

As for the rainfall or ice potential for the remainder of the day, the rain we are receiving this morning will likely be the only significant push of precipitation today. Drier air moving across Texas will keep the weather pattern dry in most areas today and for much of the day tomorrow. Futurecast is hinting that we could see some light freezing drizzle again along and south of I-20 later this evening and again Saturday morning. Any winter weather impacts will be low Friday and Saturday.

Round 1 Sunday: High Winter Weather Impacts Possible

Saturday night into Sunday morning rain will return to the region and quickly change over into a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow flurries. It will be a quick blast of ice, but it will be enough to coat many roads with about a tenth of an inch of ice. This will likely lead to further roadways closures as temperatures will likely stay near or below freezing for much of the day.

Futurecast showing sleet/snice/ice Sunday morning

Round 2 Sunday night into Monday: Significant Winter Weather Impacts Possible

The most significant round of winter weather in the short-term will occur Sunday night into Monday. A round of Pacific moisture will move into the cold air resulting in a few hours of a sleet, snow, freezing rain mix Sunday night into early Monday morning. This will turn into all snow by sunrise Monday, and the snow could be heavy for several hours Monday morning into Monday afternoon.

If the current forecast holds roadway travel will be hazardous, and maybe impossible in some areas due to the ice and snow accumulations. The heaviest snow will be along and north of I-30 where 3 to 5 inches of snow will be possible in spots. About 2 inches of snow will fall through the I-20 corridor with some areas between Marshall, Shreveport, and Minden possibly seeing up to 3 to 4 inches of snow. There will be a glaze of ice beneath the snow. Toledo Bend has less of a threat of snow and more of a threat of ice. Power outages will be likely as ice will accumulate on power lines.

Accumulations Sunday evening through Monday

The snow and ice that accumulates will not melt immediately like it typically does in the ArkLaTex. Record cold low temperatures Monday night and Tuesday morning in the single digits and teens will keep our Tuesday high temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. All of the snow and ice will remain on the ground and on roads.

Futurecast is showing the potential for many areas to receive over a quarter-inch of ice Sunday and Monday.

Another significant winter storm is now looking possible Wednesday into early Thursday. It’s too far out to guess on accumulations, but ice and snow appear likely if the current forecast doesn’t change much. This will only add to the snow and ice that has accumulated Monday.

Another round of potential winter weather Wednesday and Thursday

Bottom line: Make preparations today and tomorrow for next week. Have enough food to last you Sunday through Friday. Have a safety plan if you lose power Monday – as record cold will be hazardous to health Tuesday without a heating source.