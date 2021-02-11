Sleet and freezing rain chances increase this weekend with a transition to snow Sunday night into Monday

We’ve got some changes in the forecast for the weekend with ice possible. Snow is still expected Sunday night into Monday. Another round of winter precipitation will change to rain Wednesday.

That will probably change as we head into the weekend. A few models are hinting that we could see a round of freezing rain Friday night that will change to rain as temperatures warm above freezing Saturday morning. We will then take a pause until Sunday when most models indicate that we will see freezing rain or sleet develop over most of the area. Temperatures Sunday will likely begin in the low to middle 20s. Any liquid will quickly freeze making travel extremely hazardous on ALL roadways. It is looking likely that we will stay below freezing Sunday so we likely won’t see much of any melting.

It still appears that we will see a transition from freezing rain to sleet to snow Sunday night into Monday. It is extremely difficult to pinpoint how much snow we could get since that amount will be determined by how soon the transition to snow occurs. As of right now, I expect 3 to 5 inches over northwest two-thirds of the area. The southeastern third of the area where the transition occurs later will likely receive 1-3 inches. Since the SE edge of the area could see more sleet, accumulations could be less than one inch. It may be wise to prepare for the possibility of some power outages.

All of this snow and ice will stick around for several days as temperatures very well could be below freezing from sometime Saturday night until the middle of Wednesday. Unfortunately, temperatures Wednesday night will once again dip into the 20s. This means that travel could be extremely hazardous from Sunday into Thursday! Our coldest night will likely be Monday night when lows dip into the single-digits to lower teens. Be prepared to have plenty of supplies at home to handle this potential five-day stretch. You probably won’t want to try to replenish.

Wednesday will begin with another winter mix that should change to rain during the day Wednesday as temperatures warm into the upper 30s to lower 40s. We could then see more snow as the event ends Wednesday night.

We will finally see more normal temperatures by the end of the week. We should see highs back into the 50s by next Saturday and 60s by the beginning of the following week. Lows will likely stay in the 20s until the end of next weekend.