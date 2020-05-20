Slight chance for morning showers and storms Wednesday, rain and scattered storms increase Memorial Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front is lingering across the I-20 corridor this morning. We may see a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop along the front in east Texas and Louisiana at some point this morning.

1-hour radar loop

If any rain does develop it will move south and out of the ArkLaTex as we move through the morning and into the afternoon. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry weather in most areas after the noon hour.

Temperatures will be warm this afternoon, and we won’t experience the heat we suffered through yesterday across much of east Texas and Louisiana. Look for highs in nearly all locations to be in the low 80s with a light southeast breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday afternoon forecast highs

These slight rain chances will continue through Friday, with otherwise partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures that will continue to run along in the 80s and low 90s through Friday.

Expect an increase in rain and thunderstorms late this weekend and into Memorial Day. A slow-moving storm system in Texas will keep the ArkLaTex in a location favorable for scattered to widespread rain and thunderstorms each day. While it’s too far out to nail down any severe weather specifics, anyone with outdoor plans should keep up with the forecast as we move closer to the weekend. Any storms that do occur will bring frequent lightning which will be a danger to boaters throughout the weekend.

Rainfall accumulations over the next 7 days will be in the 1 to 2-inch range, with some isolated higher amounts across east Texas. As of now no widespread flooding issues are expected, but the weather pattern should be monitored for any changes with this.

Rainfall accumulations through next Tuesday

7 day forecast

