Slight chance for showers tonight across Northern ArkLaTex; temperatures will be staying warm

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday is featuring lots of clouds in the ArkLaTex. Although, we are seeing a few breaks in the clouds. Temperatures are in the upper 70s and lower 80s. To the north, there is a cold front heading to the south. However, the cold front will not clear all of the ArkLaTex. Actually, the cold front will stall to the north. Tonight, we will see lows in the middle and upper 60s. Depending on the placement of the front, the upper 50s may be possible for McCurtain and Red River Counties.

Monday, the front will try to advance more to the south. Although, it will struggle to do so. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible. The front washes out for Tuesday. For the next five days or so, skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will remain pretty warm in the lower and middle 80s. Humidity will remain high too.

Highs for Monday

By the end of the week, a cold front will push through the ArkLaTex for Friday. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible. The front will not provide much cooler temperatures behind it. Both models are agreeing on a much stronger cold front to arrive the week after next. It may bring us some of the coolest air of the fall season.

In the tropics, we are still following two areas of interest. In the Central Atlantic, a tropical wave has a high chance of development. It is likely to become Epsilon soon. The good news is it will not affect the United States.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.