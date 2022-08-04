It now appears that the chance of rain is looking lower Friday. Several days of mainly dry weather begin Saturday. Rain is still looking more promising for the middle of next week.

More normal temperatures: We’ve experienced another very hot day around the ArkLaTex today. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 70s Thursday morning. We have warmed into the upper 90s to near 100 over most of the area Thursday afternoon. We will begin a streak of more normal temperatures Friday. Lows Friday morning will mainly be in the middle 70s. Daytime highs Friday afternoon will settle into the middle 90s with a few upper 90s over the SW part of the area. Temperatures will likely stay pretty close to normal through this weekend and all of next week. The normal high for this time of year is around 96. The normal low is 74.

Friday’s outlook trending drier: Futurecast still shows that we will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the area Thursday night. Any rain that has developed this afternoon and this evening should quickly dissipate. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Friday. While it still looks like we will see some scattered showers and thunderstorms, the coverage of that rain is looking smaller than it looked during the past several days. Friday’s rain will quickly end during the evening. Clouds will decrease Friday night. A partly cloudy sky will return this weekend. A little rain will be possible, but most areas will likely stay dry this weekend and Monday.

Futurecast updated every hour

A better chance of rain next week: The majority of long-range models show that we could see a better chance of rain return by the middle of next week. Rain chance could increase a little starting Tuesday. The rain will likely reach its peak in coverage next Wednesday and then end next Thursday. We probably shouldn’t get too excited as this rain will also be rather scattered. That means that we will likely see another wide range of rainfall amounts so the amount you get will greatly depend on how lucky you are.

Rainfall potential: I wouldn’t expect too much rain Friday as many, if not most areas stay totally dry. The pockets of heavier rain totals will be very isolated. Most areas that get rain Friday will probably receive less than ¼”. Long-range models indicate that the coverage could be better next week. As of right now, it appears that we could see rainfall totals of ½ to 1” There will be pockets that receive more.