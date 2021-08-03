Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Slight chance of rain today, comfortable through Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It should be an enjoyable summer day in most areas, with only a slight chance of rain lingering into the afternoon, and below-average August temperatures through Thursday.

We do have some weather happenings this morning. We are watching a few rain showers and isolated thunderstorms developing along and south of I-20. These will drift across the Toledo Bend region of Texas and Louisiana through mid-morning, and rain could impact areas as far north as Shreveport prior to 9 a.m. Other areas are dealing with some patchy to dense fog, the fog will be thickest across the I-30 corridor of Arkansas and Oklahoma where temperatures have fallen into the 60s behind yesterday’s cold front.

It doesn’t look like the rain is going to amount to much today. In addition to the early day showers south of I-20, a disturbance drifting in this afternoon may spark up a few rain showers across the northern ArkLaTex, especially across Arkansas and Oklahoma. Rainfall amounts will be light and no severe weather is expected.

Now on to the great news, we will continue to enjoy cooler summer temperatures today, and the drop in humidity will continue throughout the day and into tonight. After starting out in the 60s and low 70s, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with a few areas briefly reaching 90 degrees. The average high for the date is 95/96 degrees. Wind will be light and out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

As drier air takes over tonight lows will drop into the 60s and low 70s with clearing skies. We will likely see an uptick in sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 90s, but relatively low humidity.

A south breeze will return Friday and this will start to push warm and humid Gulf air back into the region. This will result in a slight chance of sea-breeze showers late in the week, but it will also start a warming trend that will carry us back into the mid to upper 90s over the weekend.

