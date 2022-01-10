Slight chance of rain Tuesday night gives way to warming trend

Look for a mainly dry weather pattern to settle into the ArkLaTex until the middle of next week. A warming trend will begin Tuesday and will continue for the next several days. Temperatures return to more normal levels this weekend.

Monday saw the return of lots of sunshine and cooler temperatures to the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 20s and 30s. We have warmed back into the low to middle 50s Monday afternoon. Monday night will be another cold night. Many locations will see lows Tuesday morning that could be slightly colder than they were Monday morning. Tuesday will begin with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Daytime highs Tuesday will range from the middle 50s north to the upper 50s to low 60s south. This warming trend will likely continue through most of the workweek as highs will return to the mid to upper 60s. Lows will warm to the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky over the ArkLaTex tonight. Expect lots of sunshine over most of the area Tuesday. We could see some clouds over the western half of the area late as a weak upper-level disturbance approaches the area. This disturbance will bring lots of clouds to the area Tuesday night. We will have a slight chance for some light rain mainly south of Interstate 20. Sunshine will return Wednesday and will likely stick around through the rest of the week.

A cold front will move through the area Friday night and early Saturday. As of right now, most models indicate that we probably won’t see much rain from this front. It will bring some cooler temperatures for the weekend with highs falling back into the 50s. Lows will return to the 30s.

Our next best chance for rain will likely hold off until the middle of next week. At this point, it appears that any rain will be rather light as accumulations will probably stay below ½” at most locations. Severe weather is looking doubtful. While much of the area received a decent amount of rain this past weekend, the forecast for the next ten days shows that the developing drought conditions will continue to slowly intensify.