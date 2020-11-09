Slight rain chances ahead for Monday and Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Today’s cloud cover has held temperatures down for some in the region. We are still looking at a few scattered showers around. Tonight, the rain will come to an end. Lows will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The disturbance in South Louisiana will move more to the east limiting rain coverage on Monday. As a result, we will see a few breaks in the clouds pushing temperatures into the 70s and 80s.

A cold front will arrive on Tuesday. The upper support will remain to the north of the region. So, we won’t see a lot of rain. Behind the cold front, temperatures will remain warm for the rest of the week. Although lows will dip some into the 40s for Thursday and Friday morning. Sunshine returns through Friday.

The next weather maker will arrive on Saturday. Models are still uncertain about the strength and location of the upper-level system. The rain will clear for Sunday. In the tropics, we are still following Eta. Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings are up for South Florida. Over the next week, Eta will still be hanging out near Florida. Eta should remain away from the ArkLaTex.

Tropical Storm Eta

The next seven days

