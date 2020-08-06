Slight rain chances as heat returns Thursday, hot and dry pattern develops this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The amazing summer weather pattern of below normal temperatures and humidity will end today with hot and dry weather setting up for most areas as we head into the upcoming weekend.

We still have a lingering upper-level disturbance that may help to bring a few isolated to scattered showers throughout the day mainly across east Texas and Louisiana. We are already seeing a few isolated storms develop in the vicinity of Toledo Bend Reservoir.

1-hour radar loop

As we warm up today we may continue to see these scattered storms develop. They will drift north to south. One thing to keep an eye out for, if the cells continue to develop they won’t be moving much today, and with a slow drift to any thunderstorms, this can lead to heavy rain staying over the same general location. Coverage of rain will stay highest south of I-20.

Upper-level ridging or high pressure is beginning to take over which will bring a warming trend that will carry into the weekend. Temperatures today should come in below normal with highs in the upper 80s or low 90s. Ahead of this ridge wind will turn to the southeast, so a rise in humidity is expected by this afternoon and evening. The lower humidity was nice while it lasted.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

It’s back to regularly scheduled Summer by Friday. We’ll see only a slight chance of rain with highs returning to near normal levels in the mid-90s with heat index values exceeding 100 degrees.

For the weekend, we’ll likely have highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values at or above 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory seems likely at some point this weekend or early next week, so try to limit your outdoor activities such as yardwork and exercise to the early morning hours.

This ridge may retrograde or move away from the region enough by next Tuesday that we’ll see the chance of a few sea-breeze type showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. While this won’t provide a lot of relief, it could help to shave a few degrees off afternoon highs and keep the Heat Advisories away.

Extended forecast

