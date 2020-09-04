Slightly drier air moves in for the Labor Day weekend; a taste of autumn arrives late next week

Expect drier conditions to settle in for the Labor Day weekend. A strong cold front will bring some showers and thunderstorms Wednesday followed by a nice cool down to close next week.

Friday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. The rain has been much more scattered with temperatures that have been a little below normal. Expect drier air to invade the area from the north as we go through the Labor Day weekend. We will see a mix of sunshine and clouds Saturday. Rain will be possible but could be confined to the southern half of the area. Saturday morning lows will stay above normal in the low to middle 70s. We will see daytime highs over most of the area Saturday at below normal levels in the mid to upper 80s.

We will see more sunshine for both Sunday and Labor Day. As a result, temperatures will be a bit hotter and closer to normal for this time of year. Look for highs both days to return to the upper 80s to low 90s. Thanks to the slightly drier air in place, overnight lows will dip into the mid to upper 60s.

It still appears as if we will see a strong cold front race through the area Wednesday. This front will bring some showers and thunderstorms. It will also bring below normal temperatures. Look for any lingering rain to end Thursday and we will probably see some sunshine return late Thursday. That sunshine will likely continue through next weekend. It’s a bit early to pinpoint the extent of any severe weather threat or if we will even have any.

Once the front clears the area, cooler air will settle in. Look for next week to close with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Daytime highs will settle into the upper 70s to low 80s. We should begin to warm up a little next weekend. Highs will likely return to the low to mid-80s. Lows will rise to the low to middle 60s. The long-range weather picture is looking somewhat normal as we continue to move through the middle of September. Stay Tuned!

