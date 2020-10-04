Smooth sailing ahead for the upcoming work week; tropics becoming active again

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front is sliding through the ArkLaTex right now. Temperatures are in the 70s and 80s. As mentioned earlier, the cold front isn’t producing much rain because low-level moisture is limited. The clouds will begin to decrease tonight. Lows will drop down into the 40s and 50s. The upcoming work week is looking great.

Next week, we will begin to see a warming trend. The upper-level ridge that has produced very hot temperatures will slide to the east. Highs will return into the middle 80s by the end of the week. However, our attention will turn towards the Gulf of Mexico. In the tropics, we are following four areas of interest. Tropical Storm Gamma continues to drift slowly near Mexico. The good news here is Gamma will remain away from the ArkLaTex.

Following Gamma, Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty Six is one to keep your eyes on. In the next couple of days, it will become Delta. Models are showing Invest 92-L to move northward into the Northern Gulf by the end of the week. As of now, we are very unsure of its final landing spot. We will keep our eyes on this because it may change the weekend forecast some!

