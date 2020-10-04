Smooth sailing ahead for the upcoming work week; tropics becoming active again

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front is sliding through the ArkLaTex right now. Temperatures are in the 70s and 80s. As mentioned earlier, the cold front isn’t producing much rain because low-level moisture is limited. The clouds will begin to decrease tonight. Lows will drop down into the 40s and 50s. The upcoming work week is looking great.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Next week, we will begin to see a warming trend. The upper-level ridge that has produced very hot temperatures will slide to the east. Highs will return into the middle 80s by the end of the week. However, our attention will turn towards the Gulf of Mexico. In the tropics, we are following four areas of interest. Tropical Storm Gamma continues to drift slowly near Mexico. The good news here is Gamma will remain away from the ArkLaTex.

Following Gamma, Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty Six is one to keep your eyes on. In the next couple of days, it will become Delta. Models are showing Invest 92-L to move northward into the Northern Gulf by the end of the week. As of now, we are very unsure of its final landing spot. We will keep our eyes on this because it may change the weekend forecast some!

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss