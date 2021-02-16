Snow beginning over the northern ArkLaTex; a mix of heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain coming Wednesday

Live update Tuesday 8:30 pm:

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of the ArkLaTex as our second winter storm of the week moves through the area Tuesday night and Wednesday. A warming trend will begin Thursday with more normal temperatures returning by the middle of next week.

Tuesday began with lots of sunshine and cold temperatures not seen in nearly 90 years. The low temperature in Shreveport was 1 and it dipped to -1 in Texarkana. Idabel and De Queen tied for the coldest spot with a low of -8 degrees. Afternoon temperatures Tuesday will stay well below freezing meaning we will not see much improvement in road conditions.

Our second winter storm of the week will move into the area Tuesday night. We will likely see it begin as snow during the evening from northwest to southeast. It appears that the snow could begin in Texarkana between 10 pm and midnight and in Shreveport between 11 pm and 1 am. It appears that area near and north of Interstate 30 will see all snow. It is possible that Texarkana could see more of a mix of snow and some sleet late Wednesday afternoon. In Shreveport, we could see snow for several hours before a change to sleet and freezing rain. Areas south of Shreveport will likely see mainly freezing rain that could change to rain if temperatures warm above freezing Wednesday afternoon. The precipitation should begin to end temporarily from west to east late Wednesday and evening. We could see more light winter precipitation late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Across the northern third of the area where we will mainly see snow, accumulations will likely be in the range of five to seven inches. UPDATE: The very latest run of Futurecast has decreased the snow over parts of the northern part of the area. However, other models still indicate that amounts of over five inches will be possible. The model also indicates more snow is possible in NW LA north of I-20. It seems reasonable to expect at least a couple of inches of snow from Marshall to Shreveport to Minden.

The southern half of the area where we will see most of the freezing rain could see ice accumulations exceed ½”. Some models do show some sleet mixing in with the freezing rain. Sleet and the possibility for temperatures rising slightly above freezing could also limit the amount of ice that we see accumulate. It also appears that we could see more sleet mixed in with the freezing rain along the I-20 corridor. The more of this event that falls as sleet or snow the better. Unfortunately, it still appears that we will see significant icing over the southern third of the area. Storm-related power outages are likely in addition to the planned rolling blackouts.

Whatever precipitation that falls will further cripple roadway travel, making it near impossible as these accumulations will be on top of the snow and ice that is already blanketing all area roadways.

Once this disturbance moves out, we should begin the process of seeing our weather return to normal. We will close the workweek with some sunshine Friday. Temperatures Friday morning will begin in the low to middle teens and will only warm to the middle 30s. This will improve travel conditions a little, but we will likely have to wait until the weekend to see more normal driving conditions. Highs should return to the 50s by Sunday when we will have a chance for rain.. We should return to the 60s by Tuesday.

