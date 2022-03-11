SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is shaping up to be a memorable Friday in the ArkLaTex as many areas will see snow develop by the afternoon and it will continue in spots through late tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. this morning through midnight tonight. The advisory is for the potential for up to an inch of snow to fall. The most likely areas that will see snowfall will be near and north of I-30 in northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma, and southwest Arkansas. While the road temperatures are warm and much of the snow will quickly melt off, bridges and overpasses may freeze as temperatures fall into the 20s tonight. Icy roads could be a travel hazard through early Saturday morning.

Timing of the rain and snow: The cold front will bring rain to the northern ArkLaTex by the late morning or early afternoon. As temperatures fall below freezing we may begin to see sleet, and snow showers between 2 and 4 p.m. in Clarksville, Idabel, Dequeen, and Nashville. The change-over to all snow will occur in the 4-6 p.m. time frame along the I-30 corridor including Texarkana.

Along I-20 from Marshall, Jefferson, Shreveport, to Minden any precipitation will likely be rain through 6 p.m. but we may begin to see snow mix in between 6 and 9 p.m. We are less likely to see accumulating snow in these areas, but a dusting of snow on grassy surfaces, cars, and rooftops will be possible.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

How much snow? Snowfall accumulations are most likely north of I-30 where we could see up to 1 or 1.5 inches of snow. As we move south into Texarkana accumulations will likely be less than an inch, with less than an inch of snow in Shreveport/Bossier as well. The areas in dark blue below represent where snow will be most likely to accumulate.

Temperatures will be warmest during the late morning and early afternoon. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, and we may warm into the 50s and low 60s ahead of the front. These highs will occur between 10 a.m and 2 p.m. By 2 p.m. today we may be falling below freezing north of I-30 which is when we will see the onset of snow.

2 p.m. temperatures today

Temperatures will plummet 20 to 25 degrees between 2 and 5 p.m. in most areas, with 5 p.m. temperatures in the 30s and 40s across much of the ArkLaTex. We will also have a north wind of 15 to 20 miles per hour adding a significant wind chill to those temperatures.

5 p.m. temperatures today

Overnight lows will fall into the 20s, setting up a very cold Saturday morning. Returning sunshine will warm us into the upper 40s and low 50s tomorrow melting any snow and ice that makes it through tonight.

Spring will return next week, as highs will be in the 70s for much of the week. We do have another chance of rain late Monday into Tuesday.