Snow possible late Saturday & Saturday night with sunshine returning Sunday

A strong cold front will bring a chance of rain and eventually a chance for light snow Saturday. The weekend ends with sunshine and cool temperatures Sunday. We will see another quick warming trend early next week with colder air returning late next week.

Clouds began to return to the ArkLaTex Friday as we experienced another day with above normal temperatures. Temperatures began in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This afternoon we have warmed into the 60s and low 70s. A strong cold front will move through the area late Friday night and Saturday morning. Expect a windy and cold day Saturday is morning temperatures will begin in the 40s and lower 50s. Temperatures will likely fall into the 30s and 40s by early evening. The weekend will end with below normal temperatures. Lowe’s Sunday morning will dip into the upper twenties to load a middle 30s. Daytime highs will mainly be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Futurecast shows that we will see the clouds continue to increase Friday night. As the cold front enters the area, we will likely see a few scattered showers late Friday night and Saturday morning. Most of Saturday is looking dry as we will see a Gusty northwesterly wind of 15 to 25 mph. As an upper-level low moves into Arkansas, we will see an increasing chance for rain that could change to light snow. With temperatures expected to be above freezing and plenty of ground warmth, little or no snow accumulation is expected for most of the area. We will have to keep an eye on the northern half of the area where we could dip to near freezing as the precipitation falls. If we do manage to dip to freezing, then snow accumulation will be possible on exposed surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Look for the clouds to begin to decrease late Saturday night. Sunshine will return to the ArkLaTex Sunday. Below is a look at snowfall potential from Futurecast. Note that most of this will melt as it hits the ground.

As the upper-level low moves away from the ArkLaTex early next week, we will see a quick warming trend with highs returning to the low 70s and lows returning to the 40s and 50s by the middle of the week. Another cold front will move through the area late Wednesday and Wednesday night. It will bring a slight chance for a few showers. It will also bring below normal temperatures that will likely stick around through next weekend and into the beginning of next week. Daytime highs will settle back into the low to middle fifties. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Models continue to show that rainfall will be very limited in the next 10 days. Most models show that most of the area will likely see rainfall totals of less than 1/4 of an inch. This means that the severe drought conditions which are currently in place will likely continue to intensify in the next couple of weeks.