Some of the hottest air of the summer arrives for Friday & the weekend

Some of the hottest air of the some on the way for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures moderate a little next week with very little rainfall.

Thursday was yet another mostly sunny and very hot day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the upper 60s to low 70s and warmed to near 100 degrees. Thanks to upper-level high pressure that will move moving closer to our area, the heat will likely intensify a little for the next few days. Look for the sunshine to continue through the weekend. We’ll see overnight lows stay in the upper 60s to low 70s. Daytime highs will likely warm to the 99 to 103 degree range for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The upper-level ridge will then weaken some as it shifts to the southeast of our area. The ridge will still be close enough to us to prevent any slim chance for the pop-up afternoon thunderstorm. However, its weakened state will allow daytime highs to ease back to the mid to upper 90s for most of next week. Overnight lows for the rest of the seven day period will likely remain above normal in the low to mid-70s.

Drought conditions will continue to intensify over the area with the lack of rain in the week ahead. The latest Drought Monitor released today shows that moderate drought conditions continue to spread over parts of our area. We do have burn bans already in effect for parts of the ArkLaTex. Click here to see the latest burn ban maps from the four states.

There is hope for some rain relief, one long-range model does show a front that could bring some rain late next week or next weekend. However, most models keep us dry through next weekend. Stay tuned!

Average High/Low for today’s date: 92/69.

–Todd Warren

