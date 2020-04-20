Some thunder possible Monday night..severe weather threat to return Wednesday

Latest ArkLaTex Forecast:

Sunshine will return to the ArkLaTex Tuesday after a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorms Monday night. Another strong storm system promises to bring another threat for severe weather Wednesday.

The workweek began with a mix of sunshine and clouds around the ArkLaTex. We saw more sunshine over the northern half of the area and more clouds over the south. There is a slight chance that we will see a few isolated thundershowers late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Once this weak impulse moves through, we should end Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs Tuesday will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows Tuesday morning will likely be in the mid to upper 50s.

Another strong disturbance will approach the ArkLaTex Wednesday and will likely produce more showers and thunderstorms. This activity will likely move into the northwest part of the region sometime in the morning. The strongest storms will likely occur over East Texas and Northwest Louisiana Wednesday afternoon and evening. The primary threats with this system will be large hail and damaging straight-line wind. A few tornadoes will once again be possible especially from Interstate 20 and points south. Another concern could from the potential for heavy rain. It is possible that we could see widespread rainfall totals of one to two inches. A few isolated three-inch totals will be possible especially across the southern half of the ArkLaTex that saw 3-4″ Sunday.

We will likely see a quieter weather pattern finally settle into the area. A fairly weak disturbance could bring a chance for a shower or thunderstorm Friday night into Saturday. At this point, any severe weather risk is looking rather low. Once this system clears, we could see the end of our severe weather threats for possibly the rest of April.

Temperatures in the week ahead should be fairly close to normal. Daytime highs most days will be in the 70s. Overnight lows most nights will be in the 50s. We should see a bit of a warm-up by the middle of next week.

Todd Warren

