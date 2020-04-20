Live Now
Coronavirus daily update: Some US manufacturers reopening amid fierce political heat

Some thunder possible Monday night..severe weather threat to return Wednesday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Latest ArkLaTex Forecast:

Sunshine will return to the ArkLaTex Tuesday after a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorms Monday night. Another strong storm system promises to bring another threat for severe weather Wednesday.

The workweek began with a mix of sunshine and clouds around the ArkLaTex. We saw more sunshine over the northern half of the area and more clouds over the south. There is a slight chance that we will see a few isolated thundershowers late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Once this weak impulse moves through, we should end Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs Tuesday will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows Tuesday morning will likely be in the mid to upper 50s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Another strong disturbance will approach the ArkLaTex Wednesday and will likely produce more showers and thunderstorms. This activity will likely move into the northwest part of the region sometime in the morning. The strongest storms will likely occur over East Texas and Northwest Louisiana Wednesday afternoon and evening. The primary threats with this system will be large hail and damaging straight-line wind. A few tornadoes will once again be possible especially from Interstate 20 and points south. Another concern could from the potential for heavy rain. It is possible that we could see widespread rainfall totals of one to two inches. A few isolated three-inch totals will be possible especially across the southern half of the ArkLaTex that saw 3-4″ Sunday.

We will likely see a quieter weather pattern finally settle into the area. A fairly weak disturbance could bring a chance for a shower or thunderstorm Friday night into Saturday. At this point, any severe weather risk is looking rather low. Once this system clears, we could see the end of our severe weather threats for possibly the rest of April.

Temperatures in the week ahead should be fairly close to normal. Daytime highs most days will be in the 70s. Overnight lows most nights will be in the 50s. We should see a bit of a warm-up by the middle of next week.

Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

75° / 59°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 75° 59°

Tuesday

80° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 64°

Wednesday

73° / 61°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 100% 73° 61°

Thursday

77° / 58°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 77° 58°

Friday

82° / 60°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 82° 60°

Saturday

75° / 55°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 75° 55°

Sunday

76° / 55°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 76° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

70°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

73°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

69°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

66°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
64°

63°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

62°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
62°

61°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
61°

61°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
61°

60°

4 AM
Showers
40%
60°

60°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
60°

60°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
60°

60°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
60°

61°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
61°

66°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

69°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

72°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

75°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss