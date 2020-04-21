SPC upgrades Wednesday’s severe risk to Enhanced..storms most widespread during the afternoon and evening

Your latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Strong to severe thunderstorms are still expected Wednesday into Wednesday night. A second disturbance could bring a slight chance for rain Friday. Dry weather returns for the weekend.

Tuesday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures were warmer thanks to plenty of sunshine across the area. We continue to watch a strong disturbance and its associated cold front that will move through the ArkLaTex Wednesday and Wednesday evening. After a chance for a weakening storm Tuesday night over the northern edge of the area, we’ll probably have to wait until late Wednesday morning or early Wednesday afternoon to see storms move into the western edge of the area. These storms will probably pose a threat for damaging wind and hail. Another cluster of storms looks to move into the south half of the area late Wednesday afternoon into the early evening hours. If we have any tornado issues, this cluster could be the main source. We will then see another line of storms develop along the cold front back to the northwest late Wednesday afternoon and early Wednesday evening. This activity will pose a wind threat as it moves through during the evening. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have an enhanced severe weather risk.

Flash flooding could also become an issue over the southern half of the area that received the heaviest rains Sunday. Overall, it appears that we will see another one to two inches of rain. A few isolated spots could approach three inches.

We’ll see sunshine return to the area for most of Thursday. This will allow temperatures Thursday afternoon to return to the upper 70s to low 80s. A second disturbance will graze the northern half of the area Friday. Some models indicate that we could see some stronger storms over the NE edge of the area. It is most likely that the strongest storms with this system will stay north and east of our area. Highs Friday ahead of this system will climb to the low to middle 80s.

Cooler and drier air will invade the area for what will turn out to be a great weekend. Look for plenty of sunshine for most of Saturday and Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the low to middle 50s.

We will see a warm-up heading into next week as highs will return to the low to mid-80s. Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms will likely hold off until either Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

–Todd Warren

