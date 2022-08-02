SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A typical summer weather pattern will continue for the remainder of the week with warm and humid afternoons leading to a chance of daily showers and thunderstorms. The highest chance for rain will be south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana with the northern ArkLaTex undergoing a drying trend today.

We will avoid a Heat Advisory today as temperatures will go from the low 80s this morning to highs in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. The high humidity will bring a heat index close to 105 degrees this afternoon for some locations in the northern ArkLaTex. Even though we don’t have a heat advisory limit your time outside this afternoon and stay hydrated if you have to work outdoors.

Afternoon forecast highs (left) and heat index (right)

The chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm will be highest south of I-20 in Louisiana and Texas where the sea breeze may send a few p.m. showers and storms up from the coast. This is a change from the previous days, as the rain has mainly been in the northern ArkLaTex.

Futurecast updated every hour

Typical summer weather through Friday: The good news is we won’t be pushing any record-high temperatures, but we’ll remain a few degrees above the typical average high for early August (94-96 degrees). Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s each day.

We should get a better push from the sea breeze late this week, so will close out the work week with a slightly higher chance for rain Thursday and Friday.

The major change with this forecast is high-pressure building this weekend which means the chance for rain will dwindle this weekend as highs may again make a run at 100 degrees in some areas.

2022 Hurricane season update: It has been a very quiet Atlantic Hurricane season. Only 3 of the Atlantic storms names have been used (Alex, Bonnie ,Colin). In August the tropics usually wake up, with mostly likely areas of storm formation becoming the Caribbean, Western Atlantic, and Gulf Of Mexico.

Hurricane and Tropical Storm formation zones month of August