Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Current PINPOINT DOPPLER

As expected for your Sunday, the rain and storms were not quite as widespread as was found the past few days. But there could be more rain chances over the next seven days and maybe beyond if my numbers are spot on. Most of our morning lows will be in the mid to upper 70s through mid-week, followed by low to mid-70s in the latter half of the week into the weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with a few 100° readings through mid-week followed by low to mid-90s for Friday through the weekend.

Current FUTURECAST

The reasoning for the hotter first half of the week would be the fact that our upper-level high-pressure system will remain just a bit to our west with more influence on higher temperatures in the afternoon. The better rain chances Thursday through the weekend will be found as an easterly wave develops near the NW gulf coast and begins a westward trek toward the Louisiana and Texas coasts by Thursday into Saturday.

7 Day Forecast

It also appears that overnight rainfall may be found Thursday and Friday night. Beyond this weekend, our weather pattern will return to a typical summer weather regime with heat, humidity, and a slight chance of isolated storms in the afternoon.