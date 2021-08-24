Spotty rain returns with a possible tropical system in the Gulf bringing more rain early next week

Temperatures will stay above normal for a few more days as a slight chance for the afternoon thundershower returns. Rain chances increase late this weekend with cooler temperatures. Keep an eye on the Gulf next week.

1-hour radar loop

Tuesday was another hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 70s. We have seen daytime highs rebound into the mid to upper 90s. Wednesday will be another hot day. Low Wednesday morning will likely settle back into the mid to upper 70s. Look for highs Wednesday afternoon to once again soar into the mid to upper 90s. Add the high humidity levels that are expected and we will likely once again see heat indices surpass 105 degrees.

Futurecast continues to show that we will have a slight chance for a few isolated thundershowers during the heat of the day Wednesday. Expect a clear to partly cloudy sky Tuesday night. Most of the area will see plenty of sunshine Wednesday. Expect a clear to partly cloudy sky Wednesday night. The very slight chance for the afternoon thundershower will return Thursday and likely continue off and on through the weekend.

The upper-level area of high pressure that has kept us hot and dry over the past several days will weaken and move east. That combined with a disturbance moving along the bottom of the high is the reason for the easing of the heat and increase in rainfall chances that will occur starting late this weekend. Below-normal temperatures will return to the area by the weekend as highs retreat to the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows will ease into the low to middle 70s. We will likely see this weather pattern continue through all of next week.

Action in the tropics will likely pick up again soon. The National Hurricane Center is watching three disturbances in the Atlantic basin. Two of them will likely stay well into the Atlantic. We will have to keep an eye on a system near South America now. Models indicate that it could make it into the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend and possibly strengthen once it does so. Model runs this morning have been trending more north and east in the track. This means that we could see some possible impacts for the first half of next week. I will have the latest in my nightly live update below Tuesday evening at 8:30 pm. Stay Tuned!

24/7 stream of current and forecast weather information

–Todd Warren