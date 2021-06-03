Spotty shower possible today, rain and thunderstorms increase this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It looks like the weather pattern will be kind to most of us again today, holding off rain in most areas, and bringing warm but below-average temperatures.

Out the door early today south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana you may want to take an umbrella as we have a warm front bringing a few showers through the very south end of the ArkLaTex. Most areas in Texas and Louisiana will be comfortably in the 60s before 9 a.m., but sunrise temperatures in Oklahoma and north of I-30 in Arkansas will be in the 50s. The cooler air across McCurtain, Howard, Little River, and Sevier counties may bring some patchy to dense fog through sunrise.

It looks like this warm front will stay located across the Toledo Bend region south of I-20 today. It is possible we could see rain drift as far north as the I-20 corridor so I can’t rule out a spotty shower or isolated thunderstorm in Marshall, Shreveport/Bossier, or Minden, but no severe weather is expected. The northern ArkLaTex should stay dry. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s, with a light north breeze around 5 miles per hour.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

This warm front will take its time drifting north Friday. As it moves north we will see a gradual increase in rain in Texas and Louisiana, and we could see rain in the northern ArkLaTex by Friday evening.

These scattered showers and storms will continue Saturday with 50/50 coverage of the rain. You should be able to squeeze some outdoor activities in if you have those planned early in the weekend.

An area of low pressure will park itself in Texas by Sunday. This is not a great setup for us, as this will bring an increase in rain and thunderstorms along the coast which will then drift into the ArkLaTex. We could see several rounds of rain Sunday through Tuesday, and it could be heavy at times.

Potential rainfall accumulations through next Wednesday

Now that the forecast models are looking into the middle of next week there is decent agreement in 2 to 4-inch rainfall accumulations over the next 7 days, with isolated higher amounts. This would keep area lakes and rivers running near or in flood stage well into next week. The severe weather threat looks low, but a few storms bringing gusty winds are possible throughout the 7-day period.