Spring-like warmth arrives for Sunday; storms return next week

Finally, sunshine returns to the ArkLaTex. Temperatures have responded nicely to the sunshine with readings in the lower to middle 60s. Winds are light out of the north. Later tonight, the winds will change direction to the southwest. The southwest wind will warm us to above-average levels for February.

Highs will soar into the lower and middle 70s. The record high for February 2nd in Shreveport is 83 degrees. The warm temperatures will lead to fuel for thunderstorms to develop next week. Clouds will increase Sunday night.

The first wave of rain and storms will occur on Monday. The best chance for rain and storms will fall on Tuesday. A few storms may become strong to severe. However, there is still some uncertainty about how the storms will develop. Following the cold front, we will see colder air pour in for Wednesday. Temperatures will likely fall throughout the day as rain continues. As soon as the rain wraps up, warmer air and more sun will return by next weekend.

The next seven days

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

63° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 41°

Sunday

76° / 53°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 76° 53°

Monday

70° / 63°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 70° 63°

Tuesday

70° / 54°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 70° 54°

Wednesday

57° / 38°
Rain
Rain 90% 57° 38°

Thursday

48° / 36°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 48° 36°

Friday

61° / 45°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 61° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

61°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

57°

6 PM
Clear
0%
57°

52°

7 PM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

8 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

9 PM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

10 PM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

11 PM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

12 AM
Clear
0%
45°

45°

1 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

2 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

4 AM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

5 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

6 AM
Clear
0%
42°

43°

7 AM
Clear
0%
43°

45°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

51°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
51°

58°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

63°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

68°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

71°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

74°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

74°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

