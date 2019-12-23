Spring temperatures for much of Christmas week.. rain returns closer to weekend

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is going to be a pleasant and mostly dry Christmas week, with cold mornings, comfortable afternoons, and a chance of rain returning late in the week. 

Our Monday morning is cold, with sunrise temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. A departing area of low pressure moving out of the Gulf will keep our wind out of the north today, but we should see enough sunshine to push highs into the mid-60s, which will be warmer than the weekend. 

Monday forecast

We may see a few upper-level clouds today, but overall it will be a mostly sunny morning and afternoon with no rain expected.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook


High-pressure building in tomorrow will bring a Spring-like pattern Tuesday and Christmas Day. A returning south wind and dry air will warm our highs into the upper 60s and low 70s. 

Christmas Day forecast

Clouds will likely increase Thursday, before we see a chance of rain return late in the week. Scattered showers will be possible Friday ahead of a cold front that will bring a better chance of showers/thunderstorms over the weekend.

