SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our weather will span a few different seasons today as we will wake up to Winter temperatures but wind up with Spring weather for most of the day.

Temperatures will warm from the upper 30s at sunrise to high temperatures in the mid-70s this afternoon, which is about 10 degrees above average for the date. Wind will remain very light, out of the south at 5 miles per hour, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The chance of rain will hold off for a few more days.

This pattern of jacket weather in the morning and t-shirt weather in the afternoon will continue through Friday with a mix of sun and clouds.

A surge in humidity is coming this weekend as a warm front will roll out of the Gulf and into the ArkLaTex Saturday. It’s possible we could see a few showers or isolated storms, but you should be able to do things outside without being impacted by too much rain.

We will warm into the low 80s Sunday ahead of a cold front that will move into the ArkLaTex Sunday evening through Monday morning. The Storm Prediction Center does have the northern ArkLaTex in the severe weather outlook. It’s a long way out, but all modes of severe weather (wind, hail, tornado) will be possible. The timing looks to be 6 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday, but this timing may change so make sure you’re checking back for updates this week.

Severe weather risk area late Sunday into Monday morning

Temperatures will return to the usual early March highs in the 50s and 60s for much of next week, with additional rain likely late next week as well.