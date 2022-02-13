“Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS)”-It has long been asked, “Where did Valentine’s Day get its start?” I, personally, have no idea. However, way, WAY back at the University of Arkansas, I took a class in “Baroque Composers & Their Music.” Hmmm. No Help There! But, another class that was a certain A+ was “Legends & Lore.” Hmmm. What little knowledge I retained from that class includes vague memories of St. Valentine, apparently a priest in the early Roman Empire!



The Oh So Wise Emperor in those days latched onto the notion that single young men made the best soldiers and quickly banned marriage for all young men! However, the supposed St. Valentine secretly married young lovers. When found out, St. Valentine was beheaded! Not Good!



Nonetheless, Valentine’s Day has survived seemingly endless centuries. My advice is this: Do not forget St. Valentine’s beheading! Get out there ASAP and buy those Valentine’s Day cards and flowers and chocolates and…well, you know! Just saying! Now, if I could just remember where and why that pudgy Cherub with the bow and arrow came into the picture.