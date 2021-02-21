State of emergency to be declared in Natchitoches water situation

NATCHITOCHES – Mayor Ronny Williams Jr. has called an emergency meeting of the Natchitoches City Council at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Natchitoches Council Chambers, 716 Second Street, Natchitoches, Louisiana.
At the meeting, Williams will officially declare a state of emergency at the Natchitoches Water Distribution Center and discuss water conservation measures targeting non-essential uses.
More details outlining what water usage measures will be restricted until water is restored to all customers will be issued following the meeting.
