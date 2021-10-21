Staying warm Thursday with a front dropping humidity late in the day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We have some weather happening this morning as a cool front is bringing a few isolated rain showers to Oklahoma and Arkansas, with dense fog developing south of I-20 in northwest Louisiana. Eventually, this will turn into a quiet and warm day with humidity dropping off this afternoon into tonight.

It is a mild morning ahead of the front as we will all be in the 60s at sunrise under partly cloudy skies. The fog has developed across Sabine and Natchitoches parishes, and visibility is expected to drop to a quarter-mile in these areas. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m.

The front will continue to move south into Texarkana after sunrise, and into Shreveport by the late morning or early afternoon. There will be a very slight chance of a 5 to 10-minute rain shower accompanying the front, but it looks like the atmosphere will be too dry for any widespread rain so for most of us it will be a partly cloudy morning, and then mostly sunny this afternoon as skies clear behind the front. Wind will turn to the northwest at 10 miles per hour.

You would hope that a front moving through in October would bring us some temperature relief, but that won’t be the case. Highs will be comfortable north of I-30 where we’ll wind up in the upper 70s, but most areas will warm into the mid-80s this afternoon, about 5 to 10 degrees above average. There will be a nice drop in humidity later this afternoon into tonight behind the front.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Lows will return to the cool side tonight as we will be back into the 50s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Wind will remain out of the north at 5 miles per hour overnight.

Tonight’s lows

Friday highs will drop a few degrees with most areas in the upper 70s or low 80s, and due to the drop in humidity, it should be an enjoyable day for outdoor activities. The same goes for any outdoor plans you may have Friday evening.

The humidity and warm air will build this weekend with highs in the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday. Another front will move in Sunday evening into Monday bringing a slight chance of showers and storms late in the weekend and through next Monday. There is a window for a few strong to severe storms late Sunday, so check back for forecast updates in the upcoming days.

Severe weather risk Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning

A stronger and legitimate Fall cold front will move into the ArkLaTex Wednesday. Widespread rain and thunderstorms will accompany the front during the day with cooler air arriving Wednesday night.

Highs Thursday through Saturday will return to the 70s.