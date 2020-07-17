Still no change in temperatures for the next week with our next best hope for rain next Friday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Our typical summertime weather pattern has settled in and is here to stay. You will probably have to wait until the end of next week to see any hope of rain, but don’t expect much.

Friday was another day of sunshine around the ArkLaTex with near-normal temperatures. It still looks like we will not see any significant change in our weather for at least the next week. Look for a mix of sunshine and clouds as we go through the weekend. Daytime highs will stay in the middle 90s. Overnight lows will be in the middle 70s. Both are pretty close to what is typical for this time of year. I wouldn’t expect to see much of any rain this weekend. Keep in mind that if you have some outdoor plans, you will need to take it easy in the heat. Heat Index values will stay in the 100 to 105 degree range.

The upper-level area of high pressure that has produced our recent hot and dry weather pattern isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. It will continue to sit over the southern half of the country through the next week. It still appears that we will see a weakness develop within this ridge that will allow the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms to increase for the end of next week. Right now, it appears that rain chances might be highest next Friday. Because of the potential for added clouds and some rain we might end next week with highs in the lower 90s. Until then, we will see highs stay in the middle 90s. Overnight lows in the week ahead will stay in the middle 70s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The longer-range picture hasn’t changed much since yesterday. It still appears that we will see the ridge strengthen and become centered over the middle of the country. This will once again result in drier than normal conditions with above normal temperatures. We could see the hottest temperatures of the summer so far during the last week of July. I will have the details in tonight’s live weather update at 8:30 pm and at the end of tonight’s 10 pm newscast in the last Two Week Weather Outlook.

Have a great weekend!

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

 

More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss