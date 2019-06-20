Storm cleanup underway in Webster Parish

by: John Walton

Courtesy: Webster Parish Police Jury

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews in Webster Parish are working to clear the roadways after trees and power lines were toppled in the overnight storms.

The Webster Parish Police Jury says at this time, these roads are blocked:

  1. Hwy 80 at the Webster/Bienville Parish line.
  2. Hwy 160 between Dorcheat Road and Hwy 159.
  3. Hwy 159 is closed at Angie Road.
  4. Hwy 371 is open to restricted traffic between Hwy 160 in Cotton Valley and Hwy 2 in Sarepta. Passenger cars only. NO eighteen wheelers or other tall vehicles at this time due to low hanging power lines.

WPPJ and DOTD are working diligently to make all roads in Webster Parish passable. Crews have worked through the night…

Posted by Webster Parish Police Jury on Thursday, June 20, 2019

