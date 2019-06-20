Storm cleanup underway in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Strong to severe thunderstorms packed a punch moving over Webster Parish Wednesday night. "It was loud. It was a lot of thunder and lots of lightning. The kids were terrified," said Danielle Oestreich. "We went to get into the storm shelter and it was a train like noise," said Kevin Miller. Miller thought it was a tornado.

Oestreich is a team leader with the Minden Teen Challenge. The kids with the group volunteered to clear trees from the road in Evergreen. "I think it is important to teach my kids about the value of a hard days of work. The volunteer work will make sure they are responsible for their community and property," said Oestreich.