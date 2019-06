Downed trees and power lines along Riviera Street in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The line of storms that left damage in east Texas is also responsible for damage in Shreveport.

Downed trees and powers lines have been reported along Riviera Street, Dixie-Shreveport Road and Southern Avenue.

No injuries have been reported and no word on any structural damage.

Storm damage along Southern Avenue in Shreveport

