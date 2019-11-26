UPDATE: Tornado Watch in effect for the eastern edge of the ArkLaTex until 10 pm

Tornado Watch in effect until 10 pm:

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the eastern edge of the ArkLaTex until 10pm. This watch does not include Shreveport-Bossier or Texarkana. Storms are expected to increase over the eastern half of the area late this afternoon and this evening. The environment is favorable for a few tornadoes to develop in and area from Natchitoches to Arcadia to Homer. Any storms that do develop should move out of our area this evening.

A cold front will move through the ArkLaTex bringing cooler temperatures through Thanksgiving. A second cold front brings thunderstorms late Friday night into Saturday with a second cool down to close the weekend.

Tuesday was a mostly cloudy and breezy day around the ArkLaTex. It was another warm day ahead of a cold front as temperatures again soared into the 70s. We will take a break from the above-normal temperatures for a few days. The cold front could trigger a few scattered t’showers Tuesday night. Look for the clouds to briefly decrease late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 40s Wednesday morning. Expect a mix of sunshine and a few clouds Wednesday with near normal temperatures. Highs will range from the upper 50s over the northern part of the area to the low 60 over the south.

Thanksgiving day is looking mostly cloudy and cool. Highs will probably be below normal in the 50s. Much of the area will stay dry as most of the rain Thursday will fall on the northwestern quarter of the area near and northwest of I-30. That rain placement will likely continue Friday as warmer air begins to return. Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures Friday will warm to the upper 60s to low 70s. Our attention will then turn to a second cold front that will likely move through the area Saturday morning. This front will bring our next most widespread round of rain in the form of some thunderstorms. As of right now, it appears that we will have enough instability to produce a few strong storms of few of which could be severe. Given the timing of the storms, wind will probably be our biggest concern.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Futurecast indicates that most of the area will probably receive less than one inch of rain through the weekend. Amounts could eclipse an inch over the northwest quarter of the area where rain chances will be higher Thursday and Friday.

Colder air will return to the area behind this front for Sunday and the beginning of next week. Look for plenty of sunshine from Sunday through Wednesday. Highs will fall to the 50s and 60s. Lows will dip into the low to mid-30s. Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms will likely hold off until Thursday of next week. Check back to this article for a live update on tonight’s cold front and the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren