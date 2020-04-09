Storms possible over SW edge of the ArkLaTex Thursday evening..severe weather possible Easter Sunday morning

Showers and T’storms possible early tonight over the southern half of the area. Sunshine returns Friday as our cooling trend continues. Showers and thunderstorms still look likely for Easter weekend. Our main severe weather threat will be late Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Thursday was a mostly cloudy and cooler day. Temperatures were more than 10 degrees cooler than what we experienced yesterday. We will be watching for some showers and possibly strong thunderstorms that could move across the southern edge of the area Thursday evening. This activity will move out quickly overnight and the clouds will begin to clear out. This will lead to lots of sunshine for Friday. Look for lows Friday morning to dip into the low to middle 50s. Daytime highs will likely range from the mid-60s to near 70 degrees.

We continue to watch a large disturbance to our west that will bring showers and thunderstorms to our area this weekend. Look for clouds to begin to increase Friday night. Rain will move into the area from west to east late Saturday. It now appears that we will lack the instability needed to produce much of a severe weather threat Saturday. Our main concern for any severe storms will likely hold off until late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a slight risk for severe weather Sunday morning.

We will likely see a round of strong to severe storms enter the western part of the area late Saturday night. These storms will move across the area Sunday morning. While all of us will have a chance to experience some severe storm, the risk will probably be highest over the southeastern half of the area. Once the storms move out early Sunday afternoon, we will probably see some sunshine quickly return late Sunday afternoon. Whether or not we see any severe storms, we will see plenty of rain. Models still indicate that one to as much as three inches of rain will be possible for most of the ArkLaTex

Much cooler conditions will settle into our area behind this system. Look for lows to dip as low as the upper 30s to low 40s early next week. Daytime highs could struggle to make it into the 60s. We likely won’t see much of any rain threat for most of next week. We will have to keep an eye on a weak system that could bring a slight chance for some light rain Tuesday. Temperatures will likely return to normal by the end of next week with another chance for some showers and thunderstorms returning as soon as next Friday.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.