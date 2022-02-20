Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) It has been a good Sunday across the area with temperatures soaring all the way into the 60s. Clouds have been increasing, as well. We’ve had a south wind at 10-15 mph. A warm front raced northward through the ArkLaTex bringing warmth and moisture. It appears that we will have intermittent rain and maybe even a few rumbles as we go overnight into your Monday, but no severe weather. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and your highs on Monday are going to soar into the mid to upper 70s. Basically, tonight, we will see a disturbance moving from our Southwest all the way across North Texas and that will prompt showers and thunderstorms on Monday especially later in the day and into the nighttime hours.

Your Monday and, especially, Monday night will be under a Slight Risk of severe storms along and north of I-20. Number to on a scale of one to five with five being the highest risk. The rest of the ArkLaTex will be under a Marginal Risk of severe storms, the lowest risk! It appears that damaging winds and hail will be possible, but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. A sharp cold front will begin to move toward the area and into the area very late Monday night early into Tuesday morning and should push through the area during the day on Tuesday. A Marginal Risk of severe storms will cover South Central Arkansas, NW Louisiana, and East Texas. Tuesday lows will be in the 60s followed by highs in the 60s and 70s with falling temperatures as the cold front pushes through your area. Wednesday and Thursday will definitely be Chilly and wet and will certainly help our severe to extreme drought in the ArkLaTex.

There is one more event that we must be aware of! With good chances of rain behind the cold front, low temperatures will likely fall to freezing or below in our far Northwest counties in SE Oklahoma, NE Texas, and SW Arkansas! A wintry mix could develop! Keep that in mind. We will definitely be monitoring that possibility! Rain chances decrease for the weekend, with some sunshine for next week. However, the temperature will still be unusually chilly until next Wednesday!