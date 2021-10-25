Storms to bring needed rain and potentially severe weather Wednesday

A strong storm system will bring thunderstorms and needed rain to the ArkLaTex Wednesday. The storms will likely be strongest over the southern half of the area. Much cooler air finally returns to the area late this week and will stick around.

Monday has been a quiet and another very warm day for this time of year. We began with lots of clouds over the southern half of the area that have gradually given way to some sunshine. Temperatures began in the upper 60s to low 70s over most of the area. Afternoon temperatures have returned to the 80s at most locations. Expect one more very warm day Tuesday as we await our next storm system. Lows Tuesday morning will be cooler in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will likely see daytime highs in the low to middle 60s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a clear to partly cloudy sky Monday night. Sunshine will return to the area Tuesday. Look for the clouds to increase Tuesday night as our next disturbance approaches. Weakening showers and thunderstorms will move into the western edge of the area by sunrise Wednesday morning. These storms will gradually strengthen during the day as they move across the ArkLaTex. Severe weather will be possible especially late in the morning and during the afternoon over the eastern half of the region. The rain will likely move out of our area by late afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center indicates that the severe weather risk will be highest over the southern part of the area where we will have a slight risk. This means that any severe weather issues should be rather scattered. Any severe weather should be rather isolated over the northern half of the area. Our main concern will likely be damaging wind. A tornado cannot be ruled out especially over the southern edge of the area.

Futurecast shows that all of the area will get some rain with totals of ½ to 1” likely. Several locations could see totals of one to two inches. This could be the last rain that we see in a while. We will settle into a dry and cooler weather pattern behind this system that could last through all of next week. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Daytime highs will retreat to the low to middle 70s with some 60s over the northern half of the area.

